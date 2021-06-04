Rapid-American Files Asbestos Trust Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Former retail and consumer holding company Rapid-American Corp. filed a Chapter 11 liquidation plan with a New York bankruptcy court on Friday that would see it settle its asbestos liabilities through a trust funded by $12.3 million in insurance settlements. The plan detailed in Rapid's disclosure statement, which was approved by the committee representing holders of asbestos claims against the company, would wrap up a more than eight-year bankruptcy case by winding down what remains of the company. Rapid — whose holdings at one time included retail chain McCrory Stores, cosmetics maker Elizabeth Arden and liquor company Schenley Industries — filed...

