Biden Gives ICE Discretion To Choose Immigration Cases

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration gave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lawyers wide latitude to choose which deportation cases they want to pursue or drop entirely, according to an agency memo. ICE prosecutors may dismiss deportation proceedings against long-term permanent residents, caregivers and noncitizens with serious health conditions, John D. Trasviña, the ICE Legal Principal Advisor overseeing the agency's attorneys, wrote in a memo dated May 27, but obtained by Law360 on Friday. "In performing their duties, [Office of the Principal Legal Advisor] attorneys should remain mindful that '[i]mmigration enforcement obligations do not consist only of initiating and conducting prompt proceedings that lead...

