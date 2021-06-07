SAG-AFTRA Wants To Arbitrate WNYC Journalist's Case

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- SAG-AFTRA said New York Public Radio failed to pay the severance to a veteran reporter who was fired in February as required by its collective bargaining agreement, urging a New York federal judge to send the case to arbitration. In a motion to compel arbitration Friday, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, New York Local said NYPR failed to pay Fred Mogul's severance as required by its CBA after he was terminated at the beginning of the year. "NYPR continues to refuse to submit to arbitration SAG-AFTRA's grievance concerning its failure to pay contractually required severance to Mogul...

