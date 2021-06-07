Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Withdraws Decision On Incense Co.'s Arbitration Bid

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has withdrawn its January decision denying an Indian businessman's attempt to arbitrate a family dispute over incense trademarks, after his brother argued that the decision created confusion in matters requiring an interpretation of arbitration rights.

A three-judge panel announced that it had taken the unusual step Friday, adding that the circuit court would issue a new opinion "in due course." The panel did not explain its reasoning.

In its January decision, the same panel of judges concluded that an Indian incense manufacturer founded by Nagraj Setty could not force his brother Balkrishna Setty and his company, Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (BNG)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!