Diamond Resorts Hits 'Timeshare Exit' Co. With False Ad Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Diamond Resorts has once again filed suit against a timeshare cancellation service in Florida federal court, saying the company fraudulently solicits unsuspecting owners and encourages them to breach their valid contracts, exposing the owners to adverse credit reports and tax liability. The suit filed Friday against "timeshare exit" company Primo Management Group Inc. of Orlando, Florida, and owner Israel Sanchez Jr. alleges they use deceptive trade practices to disrupt legitimate timeshare businesses with falsely advertised cancellation services that promise they can permanently get owners out of their contracts — after they pay thousands of dollars in advance fees. Diamond pointed to...

