General Mills Label Deal Rejected Over Collusion Concerns

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has shot down a proposed deal to resolve a class action alleging that General Mills Inc. mislabels its fruit-flavored snacks as having no artificial flavor, saying the deal shows signs of collusion as it offers the class of consumers no money and a large payout to its attorneys. U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz on Friday denied preliminary approval of the deal inked by General Mills and the class, led by Crystal Hilsley, saying it raises questions about whether class counsel really had the buyers' interests in mind. According to the order, the court has to look...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS