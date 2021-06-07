Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

General Mills Label Deal Rejected Over Collusion Concerns

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has shot down a proposed deal to resolve a class action alleging that General Mills Inc. mislabels its fruit-flavored snacks as having no artificial flavor, saying the deal shows signs of collusion as it offers the class of consumers no money and a large payout to its attorneys.

U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz on Friday denied preliminary approval of the deal inked by General Mills and the class, led by Crystal Hilsley, saying it raises questions about whether class counsel really had the buyers' interests in mind.

According to the order, the court has to look...

