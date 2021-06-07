Ill. University Says Online Testing BIPA Suit Gets An F

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Lewis University has told an Illinois federal court that as a financial institution protected by the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, it can escape a proposed Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act class action that accused the university and a test software company of collecting biometric data during online testing without permission. In its Friday memorandum, the Illinois university primarily argued that under Title V of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, also known as the "Privacy Rule," it counts as a financial institution because the rule states that these institutions conduct "financial activities" such as "[l]ending, exchanging, transferring, investing for others, or safeguarding money or securities."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS