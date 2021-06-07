4 Firms Guide Vulcan's $1.3B U.S. Concrete Purchase

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Stone and gravel producer Vulcan Materials Co. said Monday it's buying U.S. Concrete Inc. in a nearly $1.3 billion deal guided by four law firms, including Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Birmingham, Ala.-headquartered Vulcan and U.S. Concrete said in a joint statement that the Euless, Texas-based company is being bought at $74 per share, representing a premium of almost 30% over U.S. Concrete's closing stock price Friday. Vulcan is represented by Wachtell Lipton and Bradley Arant, while U.S. Concrete is advised by Gibson Dunn and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. "U.S. Concrete is an...

