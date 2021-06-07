3 Firms Build Blackstone $10B Deal For Data Center Co. QTS

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Affiliates of private equity giant Blackstone, guided by Simpson Thacher, will acquire Hogan Lovells- and Paul Weiss-advised data center solutions company QTS Realty Trust in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of about $10 billion, the companies said Monday. The transaction sees Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. and other long-term vehicles managed by Blackstone Group Inc. buying Overland Park, Kansas-based QTS, which owns, operates and manages data centers throughout the U.S. and Europe, the companies said in a statement. QTS has more than 7 million square feet of data center infrastructure. The deal values QTS at...

