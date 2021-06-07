Google Settles French Antitrust Probe For $268M

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Google will tweak its advertising technology offerings for connecting advertisers and publishers and pay a €220 million ($268.3 million) fine, under an antitrust settlement that French antitrust authorities announced Monday. Google will pay a €220 million fine under a settlement with France's Autorité de la concurrence, the agency said Monday. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) According to France's Autorité de la concurrence, Google did not dispute the facts of the agency's complaint and asked to use the enforcer's settlement procedure to roll out a series of changes for its ad tech business, which also has been the focus...

