The Biggest Environmental Rulings Of 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the ways the federal government can avoid liability in Superfund lawsuits was just one of several important environmental law decisions to come down in the first half of 2021. Amid the change in presidential administrations and the flurry of stays granted in litigation challenging Trump-era environmental rules, courts were still able to make headlines, including a D.C. Circuit decision that held the Trump administration illegally interpreted the scope of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's authority under the Clean Air Act. A Montana federal judge also ruled the EPA misused an obscure federal law to avoid...

