PTAB Partly Axes Patent Involved In Google, Amazon Suits

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated most of a communications patent asserted against Google and Amazon in patent infringement litigation in the Western District of Texas, marking the latest victory for the tech giants in their ongoing dispute. In a 106-page decision issued Friday, the PTAB ruled that 24 out of 30 claims in Hammond Development International Inc.'s communications systems patent were invalid for being obvious due to a number of published patent applications and U.S. patents. Notably, the PTAB found that a prior patent application known as Gilmore — which taught an automated voice response system that simulates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS