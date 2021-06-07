NJ Says Ex-Judge Can't Pursue Pay Suit After Criminal Case

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state judiciary has called on a federal court to toss a former state judge's suit seeking back pay for the nearly five years she was suspended while facing later-dismissed criminal charges, saying the case is barred on immunity grounds and the court otherwise lacks jurisdiction over her state constitutional claim. More than a year after her tumultuous judicial career ended, the judiciary on Friday told the federal court that former Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady, who faced criminal charges and ethics violations related to the apprehension of her fugitive boyfriend, is prohibited from pursuing her complaint under...

