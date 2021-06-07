Renewable Energy Investors Give Up On €128M Spain Award

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A pair of renewable energy investors abandoned their bid to revive at least part of a €128 million ($156 million) arbitral award — issued against Spain following a dispute over revoked economic incentives — that was annulled due to an arbitrator's undisclosed relationship with an expert. London-based asset manager Eiser Infrastructure Ltd. and Energia Solar Luxembourg SARL told a D.C. federal court on Friday that on May 21 they dropped their bid to seek relief from the annulment decision, which was issued a little under a year ago. There, an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ad hoc committee found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS