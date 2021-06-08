Trade Desk Taps Ex-Facebook, Yahoo Atty As Product Counsel

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Trade Desk Inc., a global advertising technology company, has appointed former Facebook and Yahoo attorney Joshua Smith to serve as its chief privacy and product counsel. The Trade Desk said Monday that Smith will report to Chief Legal Officer Jay Grant and work out of the company's San Jose, California, office. Smith told Law360 in an email Tuesday that his focus will be to help The Trade Desk navigate a privacy and regulatory environment that is rapidly changing and to "build a world-class team of legal experts that are specialized in all the regional consumer privacy differences that are critical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS