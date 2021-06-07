High Court Says TPS Holders' Illegal Entry Bars Green Cards

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:23 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that recipients of temporary protected status who entered the U.S. unlawfully cannot apply for a green card, finding that the grant of their protected status does not count as admission into the U.S. Writing for the high court in a case where a married Salvadoran couple petitioned for permanent residency under the claim that their temporary protected status counted as being admitted into the U.S., Justice Elena Kagan affirmed a Third Circuit ruling that said the mere granting of TPS does not meet the Immigration and Nationality Act's admission requirement. In a unanimous ruling with...

