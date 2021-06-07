Texas Software Biz Says Shore Chan Must Pay $680K Atty Fee

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Shore Chan DePumpo LLP's bid to escape liability for a $680,000 attorney fee award levied against its former client in a dispute over a financial data analysis patent is based on outdated precedent and should be denied, a Dallas software company told a Texas federal court. SAP America Inc. said Friday that the law firm's May motion to dismiss is a "thinly veiled" motion for reconsideration of the judge's decision to join Shore Chan in SAP's lawsuit against its client, InvestPic LLC. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in March allowed SAP to join the law firm and InvestPic investors to the suit...

