Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Software Biz Says Shore Chan Must Pay $680K Atty Fee

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Shore Chan DePumpo LLP's bid to escape liability for a $680,000 attorney fee award levied against its former client in a dispute over a financial data analysis patent is based on outdated precedent and should be denied, a Dallas software company told a Texas federal court.

SAP America Inc. said Friday that the law firm's May motion to dismiss is a "thinly veiled" motion for reconsideration of the judge's decision to join Shore Chan in SAP's lawsuit against its client, InvestPic LLC. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in March allowed SAP to join the law firm and InvestPic investors to the suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!