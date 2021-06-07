Ga. Music Co. Says Rapper Broke Contract Over BMG Catalog

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Georgia music company that buys and sells artists' catalogs is claiming in state court that Grammy-winning rapper Vory scammed it into paying off his debt to music rights company BMG before striking a new publishing deal that cut off the buyer from royalties. Open on Sundays LLC claims Vory, whose given name is Tavoris Hollins Jr., accepted a deal for Open on Sundays to buy his catalog from music rights company BMG, then walked away with a half-million-dollar advance from BMG for a new publishing deal. Open on Sundays sued Hollins and his Louisville, Kentucky-based publishing company FPR Music Group...

