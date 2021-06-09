Judge Says Philly Commercial Tax Hike May Be Constitutional

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate judge suggested during oral arguments on Wednesday that, contrary to a trial court's conclusion, the city of Philadelphia may have been acting in accordance with uniform taxation requirements under the state's constitution when it singled out commercial properties for reassessments four years ago. The city is facing the prospect of losing millions of dollars in revenue after a trial judge ruled that it selectively reassessed undervalued commercial properties in violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution's guarantee on uniform taxation — a guarantee that has been interpreted to require uniform treatment of different subclasses of property. As the Pennsylvania Commonwealth...

