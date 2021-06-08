Robins Kaplan Adds Insurance Partner To Practice Group

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Robins Kaplan LLP has added a former Carroll Warren & Parker attorney, who represents insurers and reinsurers, to its insurance and catastrophic loss group as a partner, the firm said. Lee Ann Thigpen will bring over 20 years of experience as a litigator licensed in Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana to Robins Kaplan, the firm said Monday. Thigpen's practice is focused on energy and construction and builders' risk, she told Law360 on Tuesday. She said Robins Kaplan's growing insurance practice attracted her to the firm, citing a forward-thinking culture and its work for major insurance companies. She praised the firm's work on...

