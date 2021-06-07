Astros Hit Back In Pitcher's Sign-Stealing Trade Secrets Row

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Houston Astros say there's "no basis in law or fact" to trade secret claims lodged by an ex-Major League Baseball pitcher alleging the team's sign-stealing during an August 2017 game not only violated his intellectual property rights but also cost him a career in the majors. In an answer filed Friday in Harris County District Court, the Astros generally denied the allegations brought by pitcher Mike Bolsinger in May, and asked that the court order that he take nothing on his claim for more than $1 million. The team also wants Bolsinger to foot the legal bills it's incurring to...

