Judge Calls For Dismissal Of Class Suit Against Wells Fargo

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate has recommended the dismissal of a Florida couple's proposed class action alleging Wells Fargo fraudulently changed the maturity dates on thousands of mortgages that secured home equity loans without informing its customers and clouded the title to their property, calling their claims "perplexing." In a recommendation to the district court Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Philip R. Lammens of the Middle District of Florida said he found the bank persuasively argued that Philip and Ingrid Tippett's pleadings failed to allege the kind of actual harm needed to support their claim for a declaratory judgment that affidavits Wells Fargo NA...

