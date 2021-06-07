Tribe Sues To Stop New York Hydrogen Plant

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- An upstate New York economic development agency failed to conduct an adequate environmental review for a Plug Power Inc. hydrogen facility that would be built right next to Native American lands, a tribe claims in New York state court. In a suit filed Friday in a trial court in Genesee County, the Tonawanda Seneca Nation said that approvals for the project were issued despite a need for further environmental reviews under the state's Environmental Quality Review Act. The tribe said that it owns lands that run right next to where the proposed hydrogen production facility would be built and that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS