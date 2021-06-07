NJ High Court To Mull Reach Of Med Mal Affidavit Rule

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to determine whether the state's so-called affidavit of merit requirement for suing licensed medical professionals applies when an injured patient is suing a hospital for an unlicensed technician's alleged negligence. The state's highest court on Friday granted Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County Inc.'s bid to reverse a lower appellate court's January decision finding patient Troy Haviland did not need to comply with New Jersey's Affidavit of Merit Statute, which requires plaintiffs suing licensed professionals to file an affidavit from a similarly licensed specialist attesting that the defendant likely deviated from the proper standard...

