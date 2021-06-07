Artificial Intelligence Startup Leads Wave Of 4 IPO Candidates

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence-focused startup WalkMe Ltd. launched plans on Monday for an initial public offering estimated to raise $282 million, one of four companies to bolster June's growing IPO pipeline with offerings that could raise $659 million combined, guided by nine law firms total. Israel-based WalkMe told regulators it plans to offer 9.25 million shares priced between $29 and $32, raising $282.1 million at midpoint. WalkMe, which also has offices in San Francisco, is advised by Latham & Watkins LLP on U.S. legal matters and by Meitar on Israeli legal matters. WalkMe's artificial intelligence technology helps users navigate websites and mobile apps...

