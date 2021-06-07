Too Late To Change Hormone Pellet Complaint, Ill. Panel Says

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel said Friday that a woman was correctly denied a chance to amend her complaint seeking to hold a hormone therapy company liable after she developed and was treated for cancer allegedly caused by hormone-infused pellets. The three-judge panel said although at least one claim in plaintiffs Irene Lyons and Jacoby Radford's proposed amendment would have cured defects in their initial complaint against physician Marsha Gorens, The SottoPelle Group LLC and several affiliates, they waited too long to change their theory of liability against the company. Lyons and Radford had initially asserted that SottoPelle was the actual...

