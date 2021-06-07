White House Hires FCC Broadband Guru To Economic Council

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission veteran Lisa Hone has joined the White House National Economic Council, bolstering the expertise of an administration that is making broadband access and affordability a top priority. NEC Director Brian Deese tweeted Monday that he's "thrilled to have [Hone] joining our NEC team to help advance the Biden-Harris Administration's vision of bringing affordable, high-speed internet to all Americans." During her decade-long career at the FCC, Hone served as a legal adviser to former Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps, as well as former Democratic Chairman Tom Wheeler. Hone replaced Wheeler's advisor Stephanie Weiner — whom Wheeler hailed for playing a critical...

