US Must Strategize On China-Taiwan Affairs, Experts Say

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A potential showdown over China's efforts to integrate Taiwan more closely with the mainland could cost the U.S. dearly in terms of military advantage and international alliances, experts told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. Matt Pottinger, the former deputy national security adviser under the Trump administration, and Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told lawmakers that a primary goal of China's recent military expansion has been to bring Taipei to heel. "The risk of a military crisis is growing, and the stakes couldn't be higher for U.S. power, influence...

