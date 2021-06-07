Revised $1.6M Neiman Marcus Breach Deal Scores Final OK

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave her final blessing Friday to a revised $1.6 million settlement between Neiman Marcus and a class of consumers who sought to hold the luxury department store owner accountable following a 2013 data breach. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman granted final approval to the class action settlement more than two years after she'd rejected the consumers' initial attempt to resolve allegations that Neiman Marcus lacked sufficient security protocols to prevent malware from attacking its system. She said the parties' revised deal is fair for the class, and approval is necessary in light of the "significant risks,...

