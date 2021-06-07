Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Revised $1.6M Neiman Marcus Breach Deal Scores Final OK

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave her final blessing Friday to a revised $1.6 million settlement between Neiman Marcus and a class of consumers who sought to hold the luxury department store owner accountable following a 2013 data breach.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman granted final approval to the class action settlement more than two years after she'd rejected the consumers' initial attempt to resolve allegations that Neiman Marcus lacked sufficient security protocols to prevent malware from attacking its system. She said the parties' revised deal is fair for the class, and approval is necessary in light of the "significant risks,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!