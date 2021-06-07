3rd Circ. Won't Revisit Wilmington Fraud Conviction Reversal

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit's reversal of fraud convictions for four former Wilmington Trust Corp. executives will stand after judges denied the government's request for a rehearing Monday, cementing a first-impression decision that set a high bar for prosecutors to prove a statement is false. The brief order leaves in place a unanimous panel decision that tossed the bulk of the case against former Wilmington Trust president Robert V.A. Harra and three other former bank leaders, though judges sent two counts back for a retrial in Delaware federal court. In its January decision, the panel said that when a regulation is ambiguous, prosecutors...

