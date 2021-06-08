Another IHG Franchisee Sues Hotel Giant Over Vendor Deals

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A hotel franchisee has lodged a proposed class action against InterContinental Hotels Group in Ohio federal court, joining several other franchisees in suits claiming IHG forces them to buy overpriced and low-quality goods and services from its marketplace of mandated vendors. Synergy Hotels LLC alleges in its Monday complaint that InterContinental Hotels Group is the world's largest hotel company by room count and maintains about 5,600 hotels across more than 15 brands including Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, but takes advantage of agreements inked under its Holiday Hospitality Franchising LLC unit to prey upon small limited liability companies or closely held...

