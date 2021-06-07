Union Pacific Can't Shake Texas Order To Reinstate Workers

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday adjusted but did not dissolve a temporary restraining order requiring Union Pacific to reinstate a union member and five officers it suspended over the alleged assault of a co-worker outside a railway workers union meeting. U.S. District Judge David Briones cut his previous mandate that the company post the court order at railway facilities, but declined to dissolve the order as Union Pacific Railroad Co. had requested. Union Pacific made the request June 3, a day after Judge Briones granted a temporary restraining order in favor of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. The company is...

