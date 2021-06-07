Clinical Trials Manager Settles SEC Insider Trading Suit

Law360, New York (June 7, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A former Neuralstem Inc. clinical trials manager tipped her partner to bad company news, allowing him to avoid over $103,000 of investment losses, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday, announcing that the couple has agreed to pay over $325,000 in penalties. The regulator said that in 2017, Holly Hand, 35, of Chenango Forks, New York, told her partner, 34-year-old veterinarian Chad Calice, that a trial for a stem cell-based antidepressant being developed by the company was set to return negative results. Calice, who lives with Hand, liquidated his Neuralstem position ahead of that news and also tipped an unnamed,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS