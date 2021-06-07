Paramount, BET Want Atty Fees For 'What Men Want' Suit Win

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Paramount Pictures and Black Entertainment Television on Monday sought around $200,000 in attorney fees after a California federal court threw out a screenwriter's accusations that the movie "What Men Want" featured a plot stolen from his own script. The copyright allegations brought by screenwriter Joe Gregory Carlini were both unreasonable and frivolous because the movie and his screenplay "What the F Is He Thinking?" were "substantially dissimilar in every relevant respect" and the companies did not have access to his work — as the court later found — yet Carlini pursued the claims in bad faith, the motion states. Pointing to...

