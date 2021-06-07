Afghan Allies Should Be Evacuated Now, US Lawmakers Say

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. begins withdrawing its military presence from Afghanistan, a bipartisan group of lawmakers asked President Joe Biden Friday to evacuate Afghan allies who are "at greater risk than ever before," saying the current visa process is much too slow. In the letter led by Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Jason Crow, D-Colo., the bipartisan Keeping Our Promises Working Group told the president that the previous plan to speed up visa processing for interpreters, translators and other Afghan nationals who aided the U.S. military in Afghanistan is not working. It takes an average of more than 800 days to get...

