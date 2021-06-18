Steptoe Nabs 2 Diamond McCarthy Int'l Law Partners

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has nabbed two former partners at Diamond McCarthy LLP, expanding its international arbitration practice. Juliya Arbisman, former head of Diamond McCarthy's international group, joined Steptoe in early June along with Robby Mockler, who was a frequent collaborator of hers. Arbisman and Mockler both told Law360 the people at Steptoe & Johnson were a massive draw to the company and highlighted the opportunities of moving from a smaller to a bigger firm. "For me, having an international presence was really going to be important, because we're coming out of a national platform — a lot of support and backing —...

