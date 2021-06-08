Michael Best Expands In NC With Litigation Atty Pair

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has added a pair of attorneys to its litigation group in Raleigh, North Carolina, including a partner with more than two decades of experience advising clients with a focus on the health care industry, the firm announced. Carrie Meigs and senior associate Justin May joined Michael Best on Monday, after spending the past three-and-a-half years with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP. Meigs told Law360 on Tuesday that she chose to make the move because she found the firm's culture appealing, also noting that in previous conversations with firm management, they seemed to take a genuine...

