Monsanto Ducks Wrongful Death Claims In Ga. Cancer Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Monsanto Co. doesn't have to face wrongful death claims alleging its Roundup weedkiller caused a Georgia man's fatal cancer, a federal judge has ruled, holding the claims as time-barred under state law. U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood on Friday dismissed some claims brought by Georgia widow Janice Dollar in June 2020, blaming Monsanto for the death of her husband Michael Dollar in December 2012. Dollar, suing individually and as the personal representative of her husband's estate, claimed she didn't know until 2019 her husband's cancer was linked to his exposure to Roundup. Judge Wood said Georgia's two-year statute of limitations...

