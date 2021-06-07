T-Mobile Investors Challenge $26B Sprint Merger In Del.

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A T-Mobile Inc. investor has opened a direct and derivative suit against the company's board, officers, Deutsche Telekom AG and SoftBank Group Corp., citing self-dealing schemes and a failure to get a better deal for T-Mobile in its $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp. last year. Stockholder David Dinkevich's suit, filed late Friday, sought direct damages for stockholder class members as well as a recovery for the company in connection with alleged maneuvers that cemented Deutsche Telekom's control of the merged company while using T-Mobile share transactions to bolster the financial position of a weakened SoftBank, Sprint's pre-merger majority owner....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS