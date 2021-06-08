Texas Winter Storm Sparks FERC Pipeline Penalty Fights

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has been left to referee fights over Kinder Morgan Inc. and Energy Transfer LP's pursuit of a combined $313 million in pipeline reliability penalties against their shippers stemming from the Texas winter storm — penalties other pipeline companies ultimately waived. The FERC complaints, the most recent of which were filed last week, are under-the-radar pieces of the litigation morass spawned by Winter Storm Uri, which brought deadly and costly blackouts to the Lone Star State. The storm's freezing of gas supplies has sparked an intra-industry fight that pits gas producers and gas-reliant utilities against pipelines that...

