BNY Mellon Can't Dodge Wealth Management Conflicts Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Bank of New York Mellon has lost its bid to toss a proposed class action accusing it of funneling money from high-net-worth clients into underperforming investments it owned or benefited from, with a Pennsylvania federal judge dismissing some claims without prejudice. In Monday's opinion, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy rejected the financial services giant's argument that the complaint brought by Stephen and Leslie Walden should be dismissed because it is preempted by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act. This 1998 federal law prohibits certain state-law class action cases alleging factual misrepresentations or use of a manipulative device "in connection...

