Wet Ones False Ad Suit Over Effectiveness Gets Tossed

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a suit against Edgewell Personal Care Co. alleging its Wet Ones wipes don't kill 99.99% of germs as advertised, saying reasonable consumers would not expect it to be effective against the germs and viruses the complaint alleges it misses. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson said while Lauren Souter does have standing to sue and her claims are not preempted by federal law as Edgewell argued in October, the average customer would not read the label's promises the way she has. The judge dismissed without prejudice her claims under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS