NJ Judge Blasts 'Fishing' For Her Medical Records In Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge accused state judiciary officials of trying to embark on a "fishing expedition" as she urged a federal court to reject their bid to obtain a wide swath of her medical and mental health records to rebut her claims of suffering emotional distress due to a toxic workplace environment. Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone on Monday asked the court to deny a motion from Bergen County Superior Court Assignment Judge Bonnie J. Mizdol and others seeking to direct her to authorize the release of that information from Hackensack University Medical Center, saying they should not be allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS