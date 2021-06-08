Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Says Lead Biz Bid To Dodge $136M Cleanup Is Too Early

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- California says lead company NL Industries Inc. is attempting to leapfrog out of a $136 million toxic cleanup suit by introducing a "tome" of exhibits that are premature and unrelated to present motions.

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control told a federal court Monday that NL's motion to dismiss should be denied, because the lead company is merely attempting to introduce facts to undermine the complaint despite federal rules that allow only relatively indisputable facts to be introduced at this stage in a suit.

The agency said that NL was attempting to rush the case with 1,282 pages of exhibits...

