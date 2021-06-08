Wary Fed. Circ. Mulls DynCorp's Protest Over $82B Army Deal

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday seemed hesitant to vacate a U.S. Court of Federal Claims order tossing DynCorp International's bid to undo a U.S. Army decision that shut out the private military contractor from a $82 billion logistics procurement. During oral arguments in the dispute, U.S. Circuit Judges Sharon Prost, Alvin Schall and Kathleen O'Malley expressed skepticism toward DynCorp's contention that the Army did not properly reevaluate the reasonableness of the prices proposed by the awardees for its LOGCAP V contracts. The multibillion-dollar Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is the fifth in a series of similar deals for worldwide rapid response...

