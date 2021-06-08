Aleut Org. Sues Juul For Unequal Impact On Alaska Natives

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association Inc. lodged anti-racketeering claims against Juul Labs in a California federal court for knowingly targeting American Indian and Alaska Native youth in its advertisements within the Aleutian Pribilof Islands. The federally recognized tribal organization's suit brings another Native perspective to ongoing multidistrict litigation in California — possibly consisting of dozens of consolidated suits nationwide — against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. for misleading consumers into thinking its products are less addictive than traditional cigarettes. APIA wrote in its Monday complaint that Juul's targeted marketing has threatened the organization's responsibility to protect the public health...

