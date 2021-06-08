3 Firms Guide Fortress' $640M Railroad Operator Buy

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- United States Steel Corp. said Tuesday that it plans to sell its railroad subsidiary Transtar to a Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC affiliate, in a $640 million deal steered by Jones Day, Baker & Miller PLLC and Sidley Austin LLP. Fortress plans to initially cover the deal price with debt financing from Morgan Stanley and Barclays, according to the transportation infrastructure company's investor presentation. Transtar is also expected to enter a 15-year contract to provide certain exclusive rail services to U.S. Steel plants, according to the presentation. Under U.S. Steel ownership, Transtar has provided logistics and transportation services to U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS