'Hacktivist' Tells 1st Circ. Delay Should Wipe Out 10-Year Term

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A self-described "hacktivist" told the First Circuit Tuesday that delays in his case while he sat in prison are enough to throw out his conviction and 10-year sentence for infiltrating a renowned hospital's computer system. Martin Gottesfeld claims the government and the federal courts denied his rights to a speedy trial and to public proceedings, urging the appeals court to vacate a jury finding that he took computer systems offline for several weeks in 2014 at Boston Children's Hospital and the Wayside Youth and Family Support Network. Pretrial plea negotiations had stalled, his lawyer Michael Pabian told the panel during oral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS