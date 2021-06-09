Kraft Says Chemical In Mac And Cheese Permitted By FDA

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Kraft Heinz has asked an Illinois federal judge to throw out claims that it failed to tell customers its boxed macaroni and cheese could contain phthalates that could cause adverse health effects if consumed, saying federal regulators have expressly authorized use of those chemicals in food products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration permits the presence of phthalates in the food supply and has found that oral exposure to phthalates is safe at levels far higher than those allegedly found in Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, the food giant said in its dismissal bid, filed Monday. The agency has also made it...

