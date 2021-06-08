PTAB Nixes Screen Display Patent Samsung Found To Infringe

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated as obvious an Irish company's screen display patent challenged by Samsung, which is seeking a new trial in a parallel federal court case. In an 85-page decision issued Monday, the PTAB ruled that each of the disputed claims in Solas OLED Ltd.'s patent, which relates to display panels using organic light-emitting diode elements, was invalid as obvious in light of prior art combinations proposed by Samsung Display Co. Ltd. The board found that the patent claims were rendered obvious by a 2004 publication known as Shirasaki, which describes a "circuit configuration of [a]...

