Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Nixes Screen Display Patent Samsung Found To Infringe

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated as obvious an Irish company's screen display patent challenged by Samsung, which is seeking a new trial in a parallel federal court case.

In an 85-page decision issued Monday, the PTAB ruled that each of the disputed claims in Solas OLED Ltd.'s patent, which relates to display panels using organic light-emitting diode elements, was invalid as obvious in light of prior art combinations proposed by Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

The board found that the patent claims were rendered obvious by a 2004 publication known as Shirasaki, which describes a "circuit configuration of [a]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!